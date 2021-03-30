Man identified after deadly crash in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Connecticut died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Becket Monday morning.

According to Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever, 23-year-old Nicholas Musco of Torrington, Connecticut died after failing to navigate a curve on Jacobs Ladder Road near

Jesters Lane. Musco was traveling northeast in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler and struck a utility pole just before 5:00 a.m.

Several crews were called to assist include, Becket Police, Massachusetts State Police, State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, Becket Fire, and Becket EMS.

The collision remains under investigation. If anyone has any information or witnessed the crash, you are asked to contact the Becket Police Department at 413-623-6010.

