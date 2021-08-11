Police: Man run over by garbage truck in Shutesbury expected to survive

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man suffered serious injuries in Shutesbury Wednesday morning after he was run over by a garbage truck, owned by his employer while working.

The man, an employee of USA Hauling and Recycling, is expected to survive his injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

At 9:30 a.m., the Shutesbury Police Department requested assistance from several agencies after being called to 508 West Pelham Road for a possible deadly truck and pedestrian accident. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by helicopter for treatment.

After an hour, the man became conscious and alert at the hospital, Procopio said.

The incident is still being investigated.