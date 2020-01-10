Man seriously injured, flown to hospital after arm got stuck in an auger in Colrain

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was flown to the hospital with severe hand injuries after his arm got stuck in a piece of equipment on Coombs Hill Road in Colrain early Thursday evening.

Colrain’s Police Chief Chris Lannon told 22News an officer from the department, along with fire officials and ambulance personnel were called to Coombs Hills Road following the incident just after 3 p.m.

According to Chief Lannon, the man was off-loading grain at a dairy farm in the area when his arm got stuck in an auger, seriously injuring him.

He was flown by LIFE STAR to a hospital in Worcester and is expected to be okay.

The Greenfield Fire Department was called to provide assistance.