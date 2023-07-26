ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ryan Scutt, a former skydiving instructor, skydived 57 times on Saturday in Orange to honor his dad who lost his battle with cancer when he was 57 years old.

Ryan Scutt of Vermont used to be a skydiving instructor from 2009 to 2016, but it has always been a hobby of his.

“To me, skydiving puts the world into perspective. It allows me to experience and learn something that most people would never do, or only dream of doing once. It’s a challenge, it’s motivating, and it’s ever-changing,” said Scutt.

Ryan’s father, John Scutt, only made one jump back in 1997, but the video of him skydiving made him get into the sport. “Now, this sport is allowing me to have a positive impact on others,” said Scutt.

According to Ryan, he skydived 57 times on Saturday to raise money for two meaningful causes to benefit at least 570 cancer patients in partnership with the Cancer Center Community Crusaders, Southwestern VT Regional Cancer Center (SVRCC), Catamount Access Television (CAT-TV) and Greater Northshire Access Television (GNAT-TV).

With the funds that are raised, Ryan hopes to purchase and give out “Ditty Bags” like his dad did when he was going through chemotherapy. Each care package will have personal care items inside to support and comfort patients that are dealing with the side effects of treatment.

The bags will have items from local shops, like lip balm, puzzle books, hats, mittens, snacks, water and Gatorade, and more, and will be given for free to patients at SVRCC and Dartmouth Hitchcock Cancer Center. The goal was to give out at least 570 Ditty Bags, but the more they raise, the more bags they will give out.

Ryan also hopes to produce videos with patients which allow them to tell their stories, read a book or a letter, and record personal messages for their loved ones at either CAT-TV or GNAT-TV. Production and copies will be provided at no cost to patients and their loved ones. He aims to produce videos for at least 57 patients.

On Saturday, they were aiming to start skydiving at 7:00 a.m., but due to the weather, it was around 10:00 a.m. when they did their first jump of the day. Due to the weather, air traffic, and other factors, Ryan made his 57th and final jump of the day at 9:12 p.m., landing in the darkness at Jumptown. Seven of those jumps took place after sunset.

55 of those jumps were from a Cessna 182 flown by Doug Melville, one jump was from Jumptown’s Cessna Caravan, and jump 46 was from a bi-plane built in 1929, a Travel Air 4000.

One of the jumps was an Ash Dive for his father. His sister Zhanara and he spread his ashes in freefall to fulfill one of his dad’s final wishes, to skydive once more.

There were a lot of donors and supporters who made this happen. Some, but not all of the supporters include:

Jumptown, the organizations listed above,

Free Beer and Hot Wings’ Idiots for Underdogs charity

Bob Rawlins

Cool Commodes

Caos Suits

L&B Altimeters

SSK Industries

Price Chopper of Bennington

Bennington Hannaford Supermarket

Yumezora Skydiving (Jeremy Thornton)

BOD

Rory Price

and more

The fundraiser is open through this weekend, and they have already raised over $13,000. To donate, visit the Facebook fundraiser page.