GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Roxann Wedergartner has declared a State of Water Supply Conservation, requiring mandatory water-use restrictions for the city of Greenfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of the Mayor of Greenfield, with drought conditions persisting, the city is instituting the following restrictions on outdoor water use, effective immediately:

Observe odd/even day watering schedules. Outdoor watering by water users with odd-numbered addresses is restricted to odd-numbered days. Outdoor watering by water users with even-numbered addresses is restricted to even-numbered days.

Refrain from watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Limit watering to a hand-held hose or watering can.

The use of automatic sprinkler systems is prohibited.

All car washing, except commercial car washes, is prohibited.

Filling or “topping off” pools are banned.

“I want to thank everyone for taking these common-sense steps to safeguard Greenfield’s water supply and ensure we have enough water for firefighting and other essential needs,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “The voluntary conservation measures we requested a week and a half ago have made a difference, but we need to do more, given the continued dry conditions.”

The Greenfield water system’s daily consumption had been averaging around 2.2 million gallons. Voluntary conservation measures helped to reduce usage to around 2 million gallons.

In normal times, consumption averages nearly 1.7 million gallons.