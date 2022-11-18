GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in the City of Greenfield will no longer be under mandatory water-use restrictions, the Mayor’s office announced Friday.

Since August 10, Greenfield has been under a mandatory water-use restriction after a “Level 3 Critical Drought” was declared by the state. In the state’s latest drought report, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties are all currently in mild drought conditions.

“The City’s water system continues to recover, not only from extreme drought conditions but also from dredging of the Leyden Glen Reservoir, which required us to empty the reservoir last spring,” said DPW Director Marlo Warner. “We are appreciative of the steps residents and businesses have taken to reduce water consumption. They made a big difference and ensured we had adequate water reserves for emergencies.”

The reservoir is currently sitting at 60% of its capacity. With a little more rainfall, the city will be able to use it again. Until then, the city is still asking residents to voluntarily conserve water, which includes the following: