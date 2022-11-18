GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in the City of Greenfield will no longer be under mandatory water-use restrictions, the Mayor’s office announced Friday.
Since August 10, Greenfield has been under a mandatory water-use restriction after a “Level 3 Critical Drought” was declared by the state. In the state’s latest drought report, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties are all currently in mild drought conditions.
“The City’s water system continues to recover, not only from extreme drought conditions but also from dredging of the Leyden Glen Reservoir, which required us to empty the reservoir last spring,” said DPW Director Marlo Warner. “We are appreciative of the steps residents and businesses have taken to reduce water consumption. They made a big difference and ensured we had adequate water reserves for emergencies.”
The reservoir is currently sitting at 60% of its capacity. With a little more rainfall, the city will be able to use it again. Until then, the city is still asking residents to voluntarily conserve water, which includes the following:
- Shut off your tap: While using a faucet, do not let water run in between cleaning dishes, brushing your teeth or shaving. A dripping faucet can waste as much as 20 gallons of water a day.
- Wash full loads only: Try to only run the washer when you have a full load of laundry. Use the load settings on your washer to match the amount of laundry you want to clean.
- Use a dishwasher: You may think using a dishwasher would use more water than handwashing, but if you do one full load of dishes a day, you use about 17 gallons of water. Washing dishes by hand at least three times a day with the water running can use up to 30 gallons of water a day.
- Try out water-saving devices: One flush of the toilet can use up to 3.5 gallons of water. Some modern toilets can allow you to use less water. Flow restrictors on faucets, shower heads and toilet tanks can also help conserve water.
- Limit car washing: Using buckets of water will help control the amount of water you use compared to using a hose.