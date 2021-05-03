“Marble” shooting at Whately Diner

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors of the Whately Diner received a notice over the weekend of possible delays on Route 5 this week due to film production in town.

Showtime will be filming scenes for their upcoming series “Marble” at and around the diner this week. The show is believed to be the next installment of the series “Dexter” which went off the air back in 2013 after eight seasons.

“Marble” filming schedule

Monday, May 3: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, May 6: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Friday, May 7: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

He’s just a soul whose intentions are good.



See what #Dexter has been up to when he comes home to SHOWTIME this Fall. pic.twitter.com/Bh8UC83qn0 — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) April 29, 2021

Drivers were told to expect three to five minute delays along Route 5 between Swamp Road and Sunderland Road during filming hours.

Showtime schedule filming in Buckland, Sturbridge, Holland, Shelburne Falls during 2021.

The Marble production crew is working closely with the Town of Whately as well the MassDOT to coordinate filming details. Residents and commuters will be should expect delays around the downtown village area.