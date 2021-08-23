Masks required for Greenfield municipal buildings

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks are required to be worn in Greenfield City Hall and other city municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.

According to a statement published Friday, the ordinance will be in effect until further notice. The new rules coming from the sudden rise in cases due to the delta variant as well as the update published by the CDC on July 27th. The update by the CDC includes the recommendation to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

“We need to be careful right now and do all we can do to bring our numbers back down, which is why we are making this strong recommendation about mask wearing at this time. We hope it will only be temporary in nature. Please mask up when you are in public to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and the most vulnerable members of our community.” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner

Those visiting a municipal building without a mask will have one provided to them.