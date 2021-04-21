Massachusetts high school students to return in May

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With April vacation this week, many middle schoolers in Massachusetts are preparing to go back to class full-time next week.

The state’s Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced he plans to have high schoolers back in the classroom sometime in May.

While that could be the deadline for the state, Greenfield is preparing to have students from 5th to 12th grade return Wednesday, April 28. It will be the first time both middle and high school students are in the classroom in more than a year.

Part of this “green wave” is Benjamin LaPlante’s granddaughter.

“She’s an A student and things like that, you know I’ve got to brag about her,” he told 22News. He said he feels the district is ready to welcome back students.

The middle and high school will be hosting back to school events on Monday and Tuesday for students.

“It needs to be done safely. Everyone wear a mask. Socially distanced,” said Lewis Gorun from Greenfield.

While the first day of school is going to be next week, that doesn’t mean the last day of school is going to change. According to the Greenfield school district, calendar it’s supposed to end June 16th since there haven’t been any snow days.

“Next thing you know they’re out of school and they’ve got the whole summer off and hopefully it’s covid-free and they’ll be back in the fall, but is it worth four weeks of schooling?” said Benjamin.

Commissioner Riley did not give an exact date as to when high school students are mandated to return, but said more details would be coming out soon.