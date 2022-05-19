RICHMOND, NH (WWLP) – A man from Orange was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Richmond, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Willian Boudreau of the New Hampshire Fish and Game, 39-year-old David Gallagher of Orange was driving an ATV on Green Woods Road in Richmond around 2:40 p.m. when he veered off the road and hit a mound of dirt, causing the ATV to flip over. Gallagher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and received serious injuries to his head, face and upper torso.

Due to how serious his injuries were, the Richmond Fire Department requested a medical helicopter to take Gallagher to the fire department where he was then flown to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Two other people were riding with Gallagher on their ATVs and did not witness the crash but found him after the accident and had called 911. Lieutenant Boudreau says speed and inattention are believed to be the leading causes of the crash. Gallagher and the two other riders are facing violation charges for Operating an OHRV on a Public Way.