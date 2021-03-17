MassDOT awards Greenfield nearly $400K for streets improvement

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is receiving a piece of the nearly $4.5 million Complete Streets Funding Program.

This will go towards expanding the sidewalk network around Greenfield High School, which could make things safer for students walking home.

MassDOT is giving the city just under $400,000. This will add sidewalks to areas like the eastside of Chapman Street, the south side of Cleveland Street, the west side of Birch Street, the west side of Vernon Street.

Greenfield’s director of planning and development said he’s glad the city could receive this second grant from this program.

“A lot of children walk to school,” Eric Twarog. “So, this will be also in line with the safe routes to school program which is great and anything that could provide safety for children walking to school is a good thing.”

The city will likely start this project in the spring or summer of next year.

They plan to reach out to neighbors who will be impacted by the project.