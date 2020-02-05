MassDOT discusses General Pierce Bridge Project at public hearing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT held a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the General Pierce Bridge Project.

The bridge connects Montague and Greenfield over the Connecticut River. Because of its current condition, emergency vehicles are not allowed to go over it.

The 73-year-old bridge is scheduled to go undergo massive renovations that include demolishing a part of it. This will require the bridge to be closed for some time.

There is also proposed construction to upgrade the intersection of Route 2 and Main Road in the town of Gill to improve traffic flow for the proposed detour route.

It’s still not clear when construction will begin.