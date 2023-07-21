DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of 6 p.m. Friday, Amtrak’s Vermonter train service has been affected by a washout of the “side track” in Deerfield, caused by approximately 5 inches of rain in just one hour, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

While the mainline track remains intact, Amtrak is expected to allow trains to travel at reduced speeds through the affected area to reach St. Albans, Vermont.

Currently, as of 6 p.m., Vermonter service is on hold until track inspections are completed, leaving about 170 passengers awaiting updates on whether their train can proceed through the washout zone. If deemed safe, Vermonter service will resume this weekend.

On the highway front, Route 116 in Conway has been closed due to flash flooding, with washouts occurring at mile markers 34.9 and 36.0, and the roadway travel lane undermined at mile marker 35.4. Crews are actively working to repair washouts and clear debris, but the full extent of damages will only be known once the water recedes. Message boards and safety devices are being deployed to inform the public of the closure.

Additionally, Route 5 between Old Main in Deerfield and Cheapside Bridge in Greenfield has been closed as flooded areas expanded, and Route 116 in Deerfield near Hadfield Road is also reported to be flooded, with detours in place.

Motorists and travelers are advised to exercise caution and follow road closure information as the situation evolves. MassDOT is working diligently to address the impacts of the storm and ensure public safety on the roadways and railways.