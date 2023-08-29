GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be closing White Bridge in Greenfield on Wednesday.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the White Bridge on Turners Falls Road leading into Turners Falls by Canal Street will be closed on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Detail officers will be on Loomis Road and Turners Falls Road, and on the Turners Falls side of the bridge.

It is being asked by the police department to use Route 2 or Montague City Road during that time. There is no word as to why MassDOT will be closing the bridge.