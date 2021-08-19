MassHire Franklin Hampshire teams with non-profit to help students with career advice

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new partnership has been formed between MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center and the non-profit Career Village. This gives high school students the chance to experience different industries building the next generation of the workforce.

The collaboration will allow Franklin County and North Quabbin region youth to have the opportunity to explore careers, whether it’s science, manufacturing and much more. The idea, as Rebecca Bialecki with the Workforce Board said, is to have kids start thinking ahead especially when some are choosing to delay college this year because of the pandemic.

“There’s nothing worse than spending a whole first year of college changing majors and figuring out that maybe this isn’t the field for me. If we can afford those opportunities in the learning process then we’re going to have students that are much better prepared for the workforce,” said Bialecki.

Rebecca added they’re also seeing people delaying college in the midst of the pandemic, looking to get some workforce experience before deciding what the next step in life could be.