Mayor of Greenfield announces current job openings on boards, commissions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Greenfield announced current job opening on boards and commission in the city.

In a news release sent to 22News, the list of jobs have multiple openings that are available to be filled by appointment by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner to a three-year term.

  1. Council on Aging
  2. Historical Commission
  3. SGIC – Sustainable Greenfield Implementation Plan
  4. Trustees of the Soldiers Memorial
  5. Youth Commission
  6. ZBA – Zoning Board of Appeals

Wedegartner encourages those interested to step service to help serve the city of Greenfield. “The dedicated volunteers who participate on these boards and commissions are an important part of how work gets done,” Wedegartner added.

Send your resume and list of qualification to mayor@greenfield.ma.gov.

