GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner has announced her plans to run for re-election.

Wedegartner released a statement saying “I want to continue leading this City, putting the finishing touches on today’s progress, and moving forward on new plans.” She started serving as Mayor back in 2020, through the worst of the pandemic.

During her time as Mayor, she built a skate park and redeveloped Wilson’s Department Store, as well as the public library.

Wedegartner said that she will focus on creating opportunities for economic development that can grow the tax base and can provide livable wage jobs, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. Examples of this include proposing the rezoning of approximately 40 acres on the French King Highway to help existing employers expand as well as attract new advanced manufacturers.