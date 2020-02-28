Medical emergency caused shelter-in-place order at Pioneer Valley Regional High School

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shelter-in-place order was in effect for a little less than 20 minutes at Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield Friday morning.

According to a statement sent to parents from PVRSD Superintendent Jon Scagel, students had been asked to remain in their classrooms until further notice, because of a medical emergency within the building.

“We can assure you that there was no threat to students at any time, and they went on with their regularly scheduled day once the ‘shelter-in-place’ was released,” Scagel wrote.

The superintendent said he is unable to share additional information about the event, for privacy and confidentiality reasons, noting that the school’s counseling department is always available for student and staff support.