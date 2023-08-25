SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Aerial footage reveals this year’s theme of Mike’s Maze cornfield in Sunderland.

Courtesy of Mike’s Maze

Courtesy of Mike’s Maze

Every fall, Warner Farm in Sunderland transforms its cornfield into a maze. The maze’s design this year depicts artificial intelligence circuits, a motherboard pattern with the word ‘Thinking’ surrounded by letters and symbols.

The creative team at Mike’s Maze comes up with a new idea for the maze every year and spends the whole year planning it. “In the age of artificial intelligence, what makes us human?,” Warner Farm posted on Facebook Friday.

Mike’s Maze at Warner Farm invites visitors to ditch the screen time and explore the eight-acre labyrinth filled with tech trivia and decoding challenges. Other activities at the farm include giant slides, a 25-foot-tall rope climber, pedal carts, and potato cannons.

Opening day is on Friday, September 8th, and runs through November 5th.