WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Whately Fire Department reported a milk tanker rolled over at Route 91 Southbound on Saturday morning.

The tanker was located at the old exit 24 truck stop.

(Photo Credit: Whately Fire Department)

The Whately Fire Department is asking the public to seek for an alternative route until further notice.

No injuries have been reported.