MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire in Millers Falls at around 6:29 p.m. Friday was found to have been caused by illegal fireworks.

According to a social media post by the Turners Falls Fire Department, Turners Falls Fire Department responded to the area of Green Pond Rd for a reported brush fire under the power lines. Illegal fireworks combined with dry vegetation and gusty winds caused over 1/2 an acre of grass and woodlands to be scorched by the rapidly spreading fire.

Courtesy of Turners Falls Fire Department

Within 15 minutes of arriving, the fire was contained and put out. The fire was almost over an acre fire on Dry Hill Rd in Montague Center that all firefighters had just returned from.