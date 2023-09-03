ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert in Franklin County.

MassDOT announced that they will be conducting milling and resurfacing operations on a section of Route 202 from the New Salem town line to the Athol town line near Orange.

The work is scheduled to begin in New Salem on Tuesday, September 5, and will continue through early October.

Delays may be encountered while alternating one-way traffic is allowed through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to make informed decisions before heading out onto the roadways.