Missing NH man possibly in Greenfield area

HINSDALE, NH (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man from Hinsdale, New Hampshire.

According to Hinsdale Police Department, Michael Aldieri left his home at around 2 a.m. Monday and was last seen walking in downtown Hinsdale before 3 a.m. He could possibly be in Winchester, NH, Brattleboro, Vermont, or possibly as far as Greenfield, Mass.

Michael is being described as approximately 6’2″ and weighs 240 pounds. Hinsdale Police Chief Rataj says “Michael does not venture out from home often so him being missing is highly suspect. He is not a ‘woodsy’ person and likely would have stuck to pavement.”

Hinsdale police has searched all over Hinsdale, used a drone to check the Connecticut River and have also followed up on people he knows and places he may have gone to. The police will continue their search Wednesday with officers on foot, in vehicles and with the help of a drone.

Michael Aldieri (Hinsdale Police Department)

Police are asking the public to keep a look out for Michael as he could still be in Hinsdale or possible as far as Vermont or Massachusetts. If you see him or have any information, you are ask to contact the Hinsdale Police Department at 603-336-7766.