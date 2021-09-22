Mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus to stop in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Need a COVID vaccine? The VaxBus is headed to Frontier Regional School in South Deerfield, allowing all people to get a vaccine ages 12 and up.

According to Sunderland Police Department, the mobile vaccination bus clinic will be located at the school on October 1st from 11:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. The bus offers both the Pfizer and J&J vaccine, with walk-ins being welcome. No appointments, ID, or health insurance are needed to get vaccinated.

The location of the bus will be at 113 North Main Street. Children ages 12-17 must have signed consent or be with a responsible adult in order to get vaccinated.