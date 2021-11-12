Mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus begins 3-week tour across Franklin County schools

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus began a three-week tour around Franklin County Friday with a mission of vaccinating as many young people as possible.
Everyone over the age of five is eligible to get a shot from the bus. The tour began Friday afternoon in Northfield at Pioneer Regional School at 2:00 p.m. and it continued through 6:00 p.m. The bus will take the weekend off and get back to work Monday in Greenfield at the Federal Street School from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at the following locations, including two in Hampshire County:
- Monday, November 15: Federal Street School in Greenfield) 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 16: Anne T Dunphy School in Williamsburg 3 – 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 17: Deerfield Elementary 12 – 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 18: William E. Norris School in Southampton 3 – 7 p.m.
- Friday, November 19: Sunderland Elementary 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, November 22: Newton School in Greenfield 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 23: Erving Elementary 2 – 6 p.m.
- Monday, November 29: Sheffield Elementary in Turners Falls 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 30: Hawlemont Regional in Charlemont 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 1: Dexter Park School in Orange 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 2: Buckland Shelburne Elementary 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, December 3: Leverett Elementary 2 – 6 p.m.