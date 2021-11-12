Mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus begins 3-week tour across Franklin County schools

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Mobile Vaccine Bus began a three-week tour around Franklin County Friday with a mission of vaccinating as many young people as possible.

Everyone over the age of five is eligible to get a shot from the bus. The tour began Friday afternoon in Northfield at Pioneer Regional School at 2:00 p.m. and it continued through 6:00 p.m. The bus will take the weekend off and get back to work Monday in Greenfield at the Federal Street School from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at the following locations, including two in Hampshire County: