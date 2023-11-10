CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Months after being removed from his home of nearly 50 years, the Native American statue known as the ‘Big Indian’ is greeting guests at his new home in Oklahoma.

The statue had originally lived on Route 2, known as the Mohawk Trail, in Charlemont since 1974. The iconic Native American statue was well known to Massachusetts residents. In August, the Big Indian was officially taken down, placed on a trailer and driven down to Oklahoma. He now resides at the Hi-Way Cafe on Route 66 in Vinita, Oklahoma. The cafe shared photos on Friday of the statue at his new home.

The Native American statue has maintained its original craftsmanship by Rodman Shutt of Pennsylvania and joins the 24-foot Muffler Man, “Big Bill” outside the Oklahoma restaurant.

While many western Massachusetts residents told 22News they will miss the statue, they are happy to see he has been welcomed into his new community… where he will be much warmer during the winter seasons!

Photos of ‘Big Indian’ on the Mohawk Trail

As a long standing tradition in the fall of driving up to The Mohawk Trail, Laurie Newman and her friend pose with the statue.

Aiden Harper, Jax Hebert, and Matthew Hebert. “We always love visiting here and it will be missed!! Glad to have the memories.” Courtesy of Heather M Hebert