CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – After some much-needed repairs and improvements, the Mohawk Trail State Forest campground will reopen this month just in time for winter camping.

The Department of Conservation (DCR) closed the campground in February 2023 following the discovery of algae in the water sources that fed into the bathhouses. The campground was closed for the remainder of the winter and summer camping seasons last year as the state made more than $1.4 million worth of renovations to the water system and infrastructure.

“We know how much the community and the region has missed camping at Mohawk over the last year, but in that time we’ve invested more than a million dollars into improving the visitor experience and ensuring the safety of campers,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo.

In addition to a new water system, the campground’s roads were repaved, roofs on cabins and administration buildings were replaced, bathroom facilities were upgraded and chimneys in the Civilian Conservation Corps-era (CCC) cabins were restored.

Reservations for the January winter camping season will open on Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 a.m. on the DCR’s website or by calling 877-422-6762. Winter camping begins on January 18 and runs through March 9.

The Mohawk Trail State Forest is one of the state’s few year-round campground locations with six cabins ready for winter camping. The State Forest was first established in 1921 and contains some of the tallest pine trees in New England.