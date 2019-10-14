Mohawk Trail foliage attracting visitors and locals

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’re confronted with this mountain of color the moment you come off I-91 onto the Mohawk Trail. As you continue it only gets better.

Visitors have been known to come from all over the world to experience these expressions of fall foliage. Locals are no less enthusiastic. Sharon Keating of Chicopee has been treating her grandaughter to this sight since she was two-years-old. She’s now 16.

Keating told 22News, “She said it’s tradition, she wants to come back every year.”

Her granddaughter, Leah Keating told 22News that she loves the Mohawk Trail foliage because you can’t see it anywhere else.

“I appreciate it more because I realize it’s not in all the places. It’s really cool to see it change in the fall,” said Keating.

During her many years at Mohawk trading post, Sylvia Dole has seen many a foliage-filled Columbus Day come and go. But this year she said, it’s truly special.

“It’s perfect, a perfect year, last year wasn’t so good, but this year, it’s very beautiful out there,” said Dole.

A couple from Japan now living in Cambridge stopped by the side of the road to take pictures, adding to their memory bank of many years taking in the breathtaking sights of America’s premier fall foliage location.