Mohawk Trail Regional High School to combine football program with Turners Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – Mohawk Trail Regional High School and Turners Falls High School submitted an application last week for a co-operative football program.

According to Mohawk Regional School District spokeswoman Carla Potts, dwindling player rosters for both programs put each school in danger of forfeiting the opportunity to play this year.

The two schools wanted to keep the tradition of having a football program so they came up with the idea of combining the two.

Potts said both programs have applied for the co-op status with the MIAA and expect a decision will be made soon, given the timeliness of the situation. In the meantime, Turners Falls athletes started training with MTRS on Monday.

Athletic Director Greg Vouros said in a news release sent to 22News, student safety and ensuring there were enough players to substitute was a key component for MTRS.

22News Reporter Sydney Snow will have the latest information about the co-op on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.