SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mohawk Trail Regional School will be closed for two days this week due to continued heating upgrades and colder than predicted temperatures in the building.

The school will be closed on the following days:

Tuesday, October 26

Wednesday, October 27

There will be a late start on Thursday, October 28 with the school starting at 9:45 a.m. With the two day closure, students will be making up the days missed at the end of the school year.