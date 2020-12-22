Mohawk Trail Regional School District creates strategic planning process

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Regional School District has created a comprehensive strategic plan for the district and the communities it serves.

According to Carla Potts, MTRSD spokesperson, the district’s strategic plan will align the community’s aspirations for the school system with the district leadership team and school committee’s goals.

The plan will be designed to drive success, address concerns, and resolve deficiencies in a pragmatic and practical manner.

According to Potts, the plan will identify long-term (two-to-three-year) district goals, the action steps needed to achieve these goals, the resources required, the benchmarks of measuring success, and those assigned with the responsibility of overseeing the action steps to ensure follow-through.

“I’m really excited about the work ahead of us as we create the district’s first strategic plan,” Superintendent Sheryl Stanton said. “Through this process we’ll bring all of our stakeholders together to reflect on the districts’ strengths and areas of improvement; to set goals and action plans; and help move our district forward together with a common vision.”

Stanton said the planning process typically takes a few months to complete and hopes to have a final plan drawn and implemented by the spring.

Potts said the district has contracted with TMS, an education management firm, to facilitate the school district’s first-ever strategic plan and process. Justin Martin, TMS senior vice president, and chief strategy officer, will serve as the lead facilitator.

“Strategic planning is one of the more important projects for school leaders to undertake,” Martin said. “It helps a community understand the challenges a school system faces and ensures that a school system is positioned for future success.”

The district will launch a strategic planning page on the district website in the coming weeks where the community can learn about the process, timeline, and strategic planning updates.