Mohawk Trail Regional School receives $450k from Barr Foundation

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Barr Foundation awarded $450k in funding to the Mohawk Trail Regional School. The funding is to support the school’s Trailblazer model which puts students at the center of their learning experience.

Funding will be used over a two-year period to continue to support the all-school redesign initiatives at Mohawk Trail Regional School which began in 2018 with seed funding from Mass IDEAS (an initiative of Next Generation Learning Challenges designed to incubate high-quality, innovative school models in order to transform K-12 public education across the Commonwealth) to create the school’s Trailblazer model.

“It’s an honor to receive this funding from the Barr Foundation and their support of our Trailblazer model and the vision we’ve reimagined for our school,” said MTRS Principal Marisa Mendonsa. “This funding will allow us to continue with our redesign initiatives and consider new courses that align with our focus on culturally responsive teaching and anti-racism practices.”

At Mohawk Trail Regional School the classroom environment offers co-taught, blended classes; intern- and externship opportunities; and high-quality instruction. The school has also received three grants from Mass IDEAS, they want the school to continue to rethink, innovate and reimagine the student experience. Through the Trailblazer model, students “blaze their trail” to graduation through real-world experiences and acquire 21st century skills at MTRS while pursuing their individual passions.

“We are excited to partner with Mohawk Trail Regional School as they continue to redesign the learning experience to connect all students with success,” said Ali Gross, Barr’s Program Officer for Education. “This partnership will support the continued iteration of the school’s Trailblazer model, with a focus on supporting high-quality instruction, student experiences, and community engagement, and integrating principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the redesign process.”