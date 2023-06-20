CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were looking forward to camping at the Mohawk Trail State Forest this summer, you’re out of luck.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the park will be open for day use but the campground will be closed for repairs and improvements to the water system and campground infrastructure for the summer. Camping is expected to be opened for the winter.

DCR sent 22News information on the park’s status:

The work at Mohawk is an $800,000 investment that includes installing, connecting and testing a new well and waterlines, repaving the road on the property, replacing building roofs, and making repairs to the Civilian Conservation Corps-era (CCC) cabins.

Campers who had reservations for the summer season have been informed of the closure and have been fully refunded.

The day use areas of the park, including hiking trails, fishing, swimming, picnicking, all satellite sites, and interpretive programs will remain open and running for the duration of the work.

Both full-time and part-time park staff will remain stationed at Mohawk, providing support for the 12 State Parks and Forests under their care.

“DCR has closed the campground at Mohawk Trail State Forest for the remainder of the summer season to complete necessary repairs and improvements to the water system and campground infrastructure, ensuring we can provide a safe and fun camping experience for our visitors. Mohawk is one of a few state campgrounds that runs on a year-round schedule and is open for both summer and winter camping, making it difficult to complete substantial repairs ahead of each camping season. We anticipate the work to be completed within 10 weeks with the goal of reopening for the winter camping season in November.” – DCR Spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg

DCR is also warning residents about a “Mohawk Trail State Forest” Facebook page. This is not an official state-run page and any information posted there is not provided by DCR.

Information on all Massachusetts State Parks locations can be found at this website. Annual parking passes are also available for state residents on the Mass.gov website.