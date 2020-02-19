Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership grant to support nature-based projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership is getting more money from the Baker-Polito administration.

The administration split $260,000 in grant money between ten towns and the Franklin Regional Council of Government to support various nature-based projects.

The grant, funded by state tax dollars, supports forest stewardship, nature-based tourism and climate education through the Mohawk Trail Woodland Partnership.

The following towns awarded grant funding include:

Ashfield

Heath

Rowe

Shelburne

Conway

Adams

New Ashford

North Adams

Peru

Williamstown

Each of the ten towns received $20,000 for various nature-based projects. The Franklin Regional Council of Governments also received $60,000 to perform a regional tourism assessment.

“It’s a great sign that our rural communities are getting some recognition for those supporting the rural economy in our region.” Alyssa Larose, Franklin Regional Council of Government

Some of the projects the towns will use the money for include building new hiking trails, trail mapping projects and climate change education.