Montague discusses local bridge repairs

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack is saying the state’s bridges could get worse, not better without more funding. Montague, which sits on the Connecticut River has several bridges.

But the town administrator told 22News, a number of them need to be repaired or replaced.

Town Administrator, Steve Ellis, says that while the town is receiving help from the state to rehabilitate the General Pierce Bridge among other projects, there are still a number of bridges that need some work.

Ellis says one roadblock facing repairs is the amount it can cost to put in place a modern-day bridge. Take the South Street bridge for example. It needs to be replaced, and the initial estimate puts the cost at roughly $2.9 million.

Ellis said that the cost of the single bridge repair wouldn’t cost tax payers that much.

Ellis told 22News, “When we look at the cost of repairing a single bridge, knowing that we have several that require repair, it’s nothing that a local tax base can handle.”

Montague is not alone in facing this problem. The state currently has 462 bridges labeled in poor condition. Massachusetts is ranked as having one of the fourth-highest percentage of structurally.