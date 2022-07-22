MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Montague is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky For Life” drawing.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Kevin Miller of Montague won $25,000 a year for life in the “Lucky for Life” game after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place on February 18th. He claimed his prize on July 20th and chose the cash option of the one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

1-3-23-42-45-6 Lucky for Life Drawing (Feb. 18)

He bought both tickets at Food City, 250 Avenue A in Turners Falls. The retailer will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lucky for Life Quic Pic tickets are $2 and drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

Kevin also won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Cadillac Riches” instant ticket game in 2016.