Montague man’s ‘Railroad Torpedoes’ detonated by State Police Bomb Squad

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague Police received dozens of calls from people who said an explosion shook their houses around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Montague Police Sgt. Lee Laster told 22News it was a “controlled detonation” by the State Police Bomb Squad.

Sgt. Laster said a Montague resident was cleaning out a barn and found an old box of explosives that were used by the railroads years ago.

The so-called “Railroad Torpedoes” were brought to a gravel pit off Route 63 where they were blown up in a controlled detonation.

No one was hurt.

