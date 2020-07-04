State Police assisting Montague Police with investigation at Millers Falls

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Several agencies have been called to assist with an investigation at Millers Falls Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Paul Sullivan told 22News The Montague Police Department requested assistance from the dive team in the search for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the area before 7 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the stabbing at this time. Sgt. Sullivan added that the suspect being sought was apprehended and taken into custody by the Erving Police Department.

Montague police told 22News the investigation is ongoing with “many moving parts,” and will provide further details when their work is complete.

