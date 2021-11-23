Montague police warning residents of increase in car break-ins

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Montague Police Department is warning residents of an increase in car break-ins throughout the town recently.

According to the department, police have receive an unusual amount of car break-in reports in the hill and downtown area of town. The suspect or suspects are entering unlocked vehicles and taking anything of value. In one incident, a window was smashed.

Police are reminding residents to remove any valuables from your car at night and to lock your doors. If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact police.