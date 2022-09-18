TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sixth Annual Montague Soapbox Races will be held in Turners Falls on the Unity Park hill on Sunday.

Building a soapbox cart is a STEAM project, that combines Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. It’s perfect for kids and adults, families and friends, and even local companies who want to promote their businesses.

All soapbox carts must be hand-built, and anyone from ages 8-80 can race. There is a new category this year called Adult Semi-pro for adults who want to build serious speed carts and want to win their own special speed prize.

A total of $2500 was earned for the Montague Parks & Recreation Department last year, thanks in part to primary sponsor Greenfield Savings Bank. They had 41 racers go down the hill, with some breaking speed records (37 MPH recorded for the first time) and some (soft) crashes, as well as amazing cart designs. One of the crowd favorites was a red cardboard octopus submarine, complete with tentacles that flailed about and port windows.

The Montague Soapbox Races is arranged by the Montague Recreation Department as a fundraiser for their programming and equipment. The race starts at 12:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. on Sunday.