TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The seventh annual Montague Soapbox Races is returning to Unity Park hill in Turners Falls this year.

Race day is kicking off at noon on Sunday, September 17. All past racers are invited to register for the 2023 competition. It is strongly encouraged to register before the deadline on Wednesday, September 13 as no same-day cart registration will be allowed.

Last year, 20 racers went down the hill, some with record-breaking speeds and some crashes along the way. Additionally, Greenfield Savings Bank, the primary sponsor, was able to raise $4,850 for the Montague Parks & Recreation Department.

According to a news release sent to 22News, all carts must be hand-built, and anyone from 8 to 80 yrs old can race. A new Adult Semi-Pro category is being introduced this year for adults who build serious speed carts and want their own special speed prize.

The race is organized by the Montague Recreation Department and raises money for their programming scholarships. They are looking for sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and of course racers. If you are interested, please visit the race website.

To register your cart, please fill out the online form here.