Montague teen to be arraigned on murder charges for stabbing relative to death

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Montague teen accused of stabbing a man to death in July is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and other charges on Monday in Franklin Superior Court.

According to Northwestern District Attorney spokesman Mary Carey, 18-year-old Elijah Michonski is being charged with murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing incident on Randall Road where 41-year-old Nicholas Weir was stabbed to death and a second victim, Teresa Weir, Michonski’s aunt, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Michonski had been arraigned remotely in Greenfield District Court on July 6. He was ordered held without bail and remains in custody.

Carey said Michonski is alleged to have forced his way into the Weirs’ residence, after which he stabbed the victims with knives. He then allegedly stole their car and fled from the home but was stopped in a neighboring town a short while later.

A Franklin County grand jury returned indictments on the following charges: