MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Montague is holding its annual town election Tuesday.

The contested races on the ballot are for Assessor and Housing Authority. There are also two ballot questions:

Question One asks whether town residents want the town clerk to be an appointed rather than an elected position.

Question Two asks whether the Tax Collector and Treasurer should become an appointed position as well.

Polls in Montague are open until 7:00 p.m.