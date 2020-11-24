Monte’s March for hunger wraps up

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local radio personality is currently making his way across western Massachusetts to raise awareness about food insecurity.

The host of 93.9 The River’s, Monte Belmonte, is currently in the process of wrapping up his 43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield. It’s the march of masks as he calls it with fewer marchers but his march and fight to feed the hungry carries on.

Step by step Belmonte is walking 43-miles across western Massachusetts in under 48 hours to help fight hunger throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Annually, Belmonte broadcasts on the air during his walk while pushing a shopping cart with many others following and showing support by helping to raise funds for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

With the current pandemic, his march may look different in 2020 with masks and fewer people participating. In its 11th year, his march has even more importance with so many people struggling with COVID-19 to address that greater need, his goal is to raise $365,000 which provides 4,000 meals per day.

“All the food pantries I’ve talked to have said the amount of food they are giving out has doubled if not more than doubled because of what COVID has done to the economy. So if we can do that and provide 4,000 meals a day for all of 2021, hopefully, 2021 can feel more hopeful than 2020 did.

#MontesMarch will be ending later today in Greenfield. Thank you to @GreenfieldMA Mayor Roxann Wedegartner for supporting the March!



The finish line is getting closer! Visit https://t.co/bGFDaTPU3T or call 1-888-323-HOPE to make a contribution soon. pic.twitter.com/ZTBC3ATRpj — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts (@FoodBankWMA) November 24, 2020

It isn’t just in western Massachusetts food insecurity has been the topic of discussion for lawmakers statewide.

He said, “We know that 38 percent of Massachusetts is going to experience food insecurity this year and if there is anything we can do to stop that such as marching to raise money then that’s an easy thing to do.”

Belmonte’s march is scheduled to wrap up at the Greenfield Common at 6 p.m. If you would like to donate, visit Monte’s March 11: The Masked March.