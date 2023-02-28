CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Only a few inches fell at the base of the mountain in Charlemont but Tuesday’s snow combined with a few inches that fell on Sunday created a busy and fun day without ice on the slopes.

Fresh real snow is a skier’s best friend- but for those who like to hit the slopes, this winter has been a disappointment. Monday night into Tuesday though all of Western Massachusetts saw some accumulation, and for Berkshire East Ski Resort in Charlemont, it meant skiers saw conditions they’d been waiting for all year.

This new snow doesn’t just mean better conditions on the mountain, it means teachers, students, and more have the day off meaning Berkshire East is as busy Tuesday as it is normally on a Saturday.

“So I’m a teacher at Frontier Regional and we had a snow day today so of course, this is where I’m at,” said Ken Eckstein.

“Any day we don’t have school we would usually come skiing,” adds student Harper. And for the many students who had no class on Tuesday like Harper and her friends, it meant being able to hit the slopes on a day when the weather was nice outside.

Harper continues, “the Skiing can be way different on any different day it could be icy one day and really soft one day.” And today all four friends got to experience their favorite hobby where the slopes were just right.

“I’ve never skied with this much powdery snow, I’ve never skied in powder in General,” Harper expressed. There may be another chance to get some more fresh powder at Berkshire East later in the week and our 22News storm team will keep us updated on that.