DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As a new week begins, the same detrimental weather patterns continue in Franklin County, bringing another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms and leaving more damage behind.

A large fallen tree-branch on Greenfield Road in Deerfield and flooding reported on Montague City Road in Greenfield. Some Franklin County Farmers are still trying to clean up the mess from Friday’s storm.

“This last week, we’ve experienced more rain than I ever seen in a short period of time,” says Julia Coffey of Mycoterra Farm. “The storm water flow just overcame the place and caused some flooding in the building.”

Coffey, who grows organic mushrooms in South Deerfield, is now planning ways to prevent high water levels from flooding her facility again when the next storm hits. She joins the many other local farmers with growing concerns about the impacts of the consistent storms on their crops and fields.

“The farms are providing environmental services that everybody benefits from and that isn’t economically compensated,” Coffey expressed. She told 22News, “The unfortunate thing is, is that those farms are the most vulnerable to climate change and major weather impacts.”

Another farmer, also working at Coffey’s facility, after his farm in Florence flooded from heavy rains two weeks ago. He says that they cannot sell crops from that plot of land. And if this weather persists, changes needs to be made to accommodate farmers to ensure fruits and vegetables are getting to the consumer.

Toni Hall of Song Sparrow Farm in Florence explained, “That could be subsidizing the cost of the food that we produce, but also paying us to do the climate work that we are already doing. To value it in a way that we are not getting right now.”

Farmers are encouraging people to keep buying from local farms, especially ones that have been hit hard by the recent storms.

