DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More heavy rain continues to worry Franklin County farmers after recent storms caused damage to their crops and wiped out revenue.

Antonellis Farm on Greenfield Road in Deerfield has lost 35 acres of hay, 5 acres of pumpkins, and another couple of acres of squash. They have been able to salvage some sweet corn, but most had been lost from river flooding. Since the farm has already lost six figures of revenue, any more rain will make the crops more water-logged and harder to sell.

“Now that it keeps raining every time we seem to go out to the field, something else is dead, like Monday the summer squash went down, and then every day you go out the tomatoes are rotting and it just keeps dumping, dumping, dumping more rain on us,” said Jennifer Antonellis, Manager of Antonellis Farm at Ciesluk Farmstand.

For now, the farm is reliant on other local farms that have produce still available, to help fill their inventory. The town of Deerfield is working closely with MEMA and their local legislative delegation for state and federal funds to help the farms throughout Franklin County.