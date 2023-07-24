GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local artists created banners that are being displayed in downtown Greenfield to help promote the cultural district.

The Crossroads Cultural District Committee was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Mass Cultural Council to beautify downtown Greenfield through 72 banners being placed on light posts. The banners represent businesses, some of which are cultural assets to the district and were created by nearly 20 local artists.

City of Greenfield

The banners can be found on Bank Row, Chapman Street, Court Square, Davis Street, Federal Street, Main Street, Miles Street, and Olive Street featuring the following:

10 Forward

Artspace Community Arts Center

Coop Concerts

Chance Dance Studio

Energy Park

Fiske Avenue Pocket Park

Federal Street Books

Goose Devine Energy

Greenfield Center for Arts and Industry (includes the Greenfield Gallery, The Hive Marketplace, and Studio Seven)

Greenfield Community Television

Greenfield Garden Cinema

Greenfield Public Library

Greenfield Records

Greenfield Skate Park

Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

Historical Society of Greenfield

Imaginary Bookshop

Lava Center

The Literacy Project

Looky Here

Madhouse Multi-Arts

Pushkin Gallery

Taproot Threads

TEOLOS Gallery

World Eye BookShop