GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local artists created banners that are being displayed in downtown Greenfield to help promote the cultural district.
The Crossroads Cultural District Committee was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Mass Cultural Council to beautify downtown Greenfield through 72 banners being placed on light posts. The banners represent businesses, some of which are cultural assets to the district and were created by nearly 20 local artists.
The banners can be found on Bank Row, Chapman Street, Court Square, Davis Street, Federal Street, Main Street, Miles Street, and Olive Street featuring the following:
- 10 Forward
- Artspace Community Arts Center
- Coop Concerts
- Chance Dance Studio
- Energy Park
- Fiske Avenue Pocket Park
- Federal Street Books
- Goose Devine Energy
- Greenfield Center for Arts and Industry (includes the Greenfield Gallery, The Hive Marketplace, and Studio Seven)
- Greenfield Community Television
- Greenfield Garden Cinema
- Greenfield Public Library
- Greenfield Records
- Greenfield Skate Park
- Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center
- Historical Society of Greenfield
- Imaginary Bookshop
- Lava Center
- The Literacy Project
- Looky Here
- Madhouse Multi-Arts
- Pushkin Gallery
- Taproot Threads
- TEOLOS Gallery
- World Eye BookShop
“We are really excited to be able to brand the cultural district, and we look forward to people coming downtown to see the banners and discover new things at the same time,” said Crossroads Cultural District Committee Chair Caitlin von Schmidt.