ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Orange was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted for illegal narcotics.

According to the Orange Police Department, after a lengthy investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics, following complaints of concerned citizens, the Northwestern Anti-Crime Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence.

The following illegal narcotics were seized along with additional evidence:

Approximately (181.5) grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately (770) bags / DU of suspected fentanyl

Approximately (84) tablets of suspected MDMA

Various prescription pills

Approximately $1,558 U.S. currency

The man was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking a Class B Substance Greater than 100 grams (cocaine)

Trafficking a Class A Substance Greater than 10 grams (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA)

Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Class B Substance

Possession of a Class C Substance

Possession of a Class E Substance

Police say due to the ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time.