ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Orange was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted for illegal narcotics.

According to the Orange Police Department, after a lengthy investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics, following complaints of concerned citizens, the Northwestern Anti-Crime Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence.

The following illegal narcotics were seized along with additional evidence:

  • Approximately (181.5) grams of suspected cocaine
  • Approximately (770) bags / DU of suspected fentanyl
  • Approximately (84) tablets of suspected MDMA
  • Various prescription pills
  • Approximately $1,558 U.S. currency

The man was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking a Class B Substance Greater than 100 grams (cocaine)
  • Trafficking a Class A Substance Greater than 10 grams (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA)
  • Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Class B Substance
  • Possession of a Class C Substance
  • Possession of a Class E Substance

Police say due to the ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time.