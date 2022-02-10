ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Orange was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted for illegal narcotics.
According to the Orange Police Department, after a lengthy investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics, following complaints of concerned citizens, the Northwestern Anti-Crime Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence.
The following illegal narcotics were seized along with additional evidence:
- Approximately (181.5) grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately (770) bags / DU of suspected fentanyl
- Approximately (84) tablets of suspected MDMA
- Various prescription pills
- Approximately $1,558 U.S. currency
The man was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking a Class B Substance Greater than 100 grams (cocaine)
- Trafficking a Class A Substance Greater than 10 grams (Fentanyl)
- Possession of a Class B Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA)
- Possession of a Class E Substance with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Class B Substance
- Possession of a Class C Substance
- Possession of a Class E Substance
Police say due to the ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time.