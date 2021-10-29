Mosaic mural in Greenfield honors those that experienced substance abuse, incarceration

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Transition from Jail to Community Task Force has unveiled the latest addition to a mural in Greenfield.

This is a collaborative effort giving those who have lived with the experience of incarceration a chance to make something amazing.

The new mural is right on the corner of Federal and Main Street behind the Pushkin Gallery. Bob Markey from Ashfield is the artist behind the project. He’s done projects like this all over the world so the task force found a way to bring this project here in Franklin County, tackling topics like incarceration and recovery.

“A big part of the project was actually getting together, being communal and having a good time and being joyful. And then reflecting on it because we were really trying for themes that were built around recovery and resilience,” said Ed Hayes, Assistant Superintendent with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

This project started in 2019 but they were able to continue the work into this year, including a waterfall with hearts at the bottom representing the people who have died from substance abuse.

Hayes said they hope to keep this project going. They have one more wall left that they hope to start when things get warmer.